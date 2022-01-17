What Sioux Falls small businesses need right now

Supporting small businesses in Sioux Falls, shouldn't end with holidays or special days designated to support small businesses and business owners. Sure spending money for Christmas gifts on Small Business Saturday is wonderful, but there are opportunities year-round to spread the financial love!

But isn't Downtown Crazy Days a special event?

Okay, so the reminder to get out there and shop local just happens to be a specific celebration this weekend. But- - it is also a chance to become familiar with local businesses who not only could use your support right now but also have fantastic products.

So when exactly are they going on?

Downtown Sioux Falls Winter Crazy Days is going on Friday and Saturday, January 21 and 22. Downtown merchants who are normally open on Sundays may also extend their Crazy Day specials through January 23rd.

Which downtown Sioux Falls businesses are participating?

The list of businesses and the specials they are offering is constantly growing, so you just need to keep checking in on the Downtown Sioux Falls website.

What kind of stuff will be on sale?

Coats, gloves, kids' clothing and toys, pet items, hardware, paint, and jewelry. One place is even offering a special on axe-throwing!

How does shopping these local retailers keep the economy in our city buzzing?

Fully 48% of American workers are employed by small businesses. People with jobs have money to spend at businesses that employ other people, which kind of completes a nice circle.

Not to mention that the more local products and services are in demand, the more employees small businesses will need and hire. These local small businesses are the same ones supporting your fundraisers, community non-profits, and special causes.

We support them, they support us. And on and on!

Where can I find a list of participating businesses?

Downtown Sioux Falls Winter Crazy Days.

