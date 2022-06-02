World of Outlaws At Huset’s Speedway This Weekend

Ask any local who has a love for racing what The Greatest Show on Dirt means to them and likely it will be a Sunday night at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, South Dakota.

When you look at the pictures below from the Memorial Day weekend storm you can see that track officials and staff are ready to drop the flag this weekend. The tornadic storm ripped apart the suites and scoring tower.

According to a release from Brian Walker of DirtCar.com, the evening will feature David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Brad Sweed, Logan Schuchart, Kyle Larson, and many more.

Before Sunday's race, and with a rare Saturday night off, several World of Outlaws affiliated members will be heading to Knoxville, Iowa for a special occasion as the 2022 class of inductees will be enshrined into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Still to come is the inaugural $100,000-to-win High Bank Nationals on June 23-25.

