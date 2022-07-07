Awesome Art in the Park – during ‘Brookings Summer Arts Festival’

If you're an art lover, I smell a road trip in your future this weekend.

For two days this weekend, several quality art pieces will be on display and for sale about 60 miles north of Sioux Falls during the 51st Annual Brookings Summer Arts Festival at Pioneer Park on July 9 and 10th.

This particular art festival has a great deal of history behind it. The concept for the Brookings Arts Festival itself started all the way back in 1971 around a coffee shop table.

The first summer arts festival in Brookings, South Dakota consisted of about 15 different artists sitting around card tables in the park displaying their wares. It has since grown into the large two-day regional arts festival the people of the Sioux Empire have come to know over the years.

Shari Avery, the Publicity Chair for the Brookings Summer Artists Festival, told Dakota News Now that the 2022 festival will feature artists and vendors from 14 different states.

All the artists featured in the Brookings Summer Arts Festival are required to be on hand in Pioneer Park to talk about their original art pieces with the art lovers who will be visiting the festival throughout the weekend.

People from not only the region but the entire country will converge on the city of Brookings this weekend to be part of this must-stop summer arts event.

Avery best describes the two-day event as joy in the park. She told Dakota News Now that the festival is more than just an art show. There will also be 38 different food booths, an area for edibles and naturalables, a children's area, living history, an antique area, three free stages of entertainment, and so much more!

Anyone familiar with the Brookings Summer Arts Festival knows it's an awesome outdoor event for people, groups of friends, and entire art-loving families who can truly appreciate the original artwork on display and for sale from over 200 talented artists from all over the country.

Get hours of operation and learn more about this weekend's Brookings Summer Arts Festival here.

Source: Dakota News Now

