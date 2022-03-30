Get to Know the Teams in This Year’s Final Four
The Men's Final Four is almost here after another enthralling month of action on the hardwood. We'll get you acquainted with all four teams ahead of the Final Four tipping off from New Orleans on Saturday.
Whether you're looking for a rooting interest, or just looking to learn a little bit more about the four participants in New Orleans, we've got you covered.
Villanova Wildcats – Private Catholic University – Villanova, Pennsylvania - Big East Conference
Head Coach Jay Wright – 21st season
Record - 30-7
7th Final Four Appearance:
(1939, 1971, 1985, 2009, 2016, 2018, 2022)
3-Time National Champions – 1985 def. Georgetown, 2016 def. UNC and 2018 def. Michigan
Colors – Navy Blue and White
Historical Notes – In 1985, the Wildcats were the lowest seed (8) to ever win the NCAA Tournament.
Kansas Jayhawks – Public University – Lawrence, Kansas – Big 12 Conference
Head Coach Bill Self – 19th season
Record - 32-6
16th Final Four Appearance: (1940, 1952, 1953, 1957, 1971, 1974, 1986, 1988, 1991, 1993, 2002, 2003, 2008, 2012, 2018, 2022)
3-Time National Champions – 1952 def. St. Johns, 1988 def. Oklahoma, 2008 def. Memphis
Colors – Crimson and Blue
Historical Notes - The Jayhawks' first coach was the inventor of the game of basketball, James Naismith.
Duke Blue Devils – Private University – Durham, North Carolina – Atlantic Coast Conference
Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski – 42nd Season
Record - 32-6
17th Final Four Appearance:
(1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015, 2022)
5-Time National Champions – 1991 def. Kansas, 1992 def. Michigan, 2001 def. Arizona, 2010 def. Butler, 2015 def. Wisconsin
Colors – Duke Blue and White
Historical Notes – This is Coach K’s Final Season. He has led Duke to 36 Tournament appearances, 101 Tournament wins, and all 5 of the school’s national championships.
North Carolina Tarheels – Public University – Chapel Hill, North Carolina – Atlantic Coast Conference
Head Coach Hubert Davis – 1st Season
Record - 28-9
21st Final Four Appearance:
(1946, 1957, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1972, 1977, 1981, 1982, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017, 2022)
6-Time National Champions – 1957 def. Kansas, 1982 def. Georgetown, 1993 def. Michigan, 2005 def. Illinois, 2009 def. Michigan State, 2017 def. Gonzaga
Colors – Carolina Blue and White
Historical Notes – No team has been to more Final Fours. Coach Hubert Davis is the first coach to take his team to the Final Four in his first season since Bill Guthridge of UNC did so in 1998.
Villanova and Kansas tip-off all of the action from New Orleans on Saturday at approximately 5:09 central time. Duke and Carolina will meet for the first-ever time in the NCAA Tournament later that night, with a projected tip time of 7:49.
