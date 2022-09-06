Another week of the High School Volleyball season is in the books, and another week of the rankings is here.

Both Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Jefferson jumped up in the latest rankings, courtesy of the South Dakota media.

The top-ranked teams all remained in their top spots from last week, as O'Gorman (AA), Sioux Falls Christian (A), and Warner (B) all remain unbeaten.

All three first-place schools also received all 17 votes for first place.

Here are the complete rankings in the latest South Dakota media poll:

CLASS AA

O'Gorman (17) 3-0 85 1 Harrisburg 7-0 67 3 S.F. Jefferson 2-0 39 4 Pierre 5-0 31 5 S.F. Washington 1-1 23 2

RECEIVING VOTES: Huron (6-0) 9, S.F. Roosevelt (1-3) 1

CLASS A

S.F. Christian (17) 6-0 85 1 Dakota Valley 3-0 68 2 Wagner 6-1 48 3 R.C. Christian 9-3 17 4 Canton 8-0 14 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Platte-Geddes (5-0) 13, Hamlin (3-0) 5, Garretson (5-2) 2, Elkton-Lake Benton (2-0) 1, Florence-Henry (4-0) 1, Baltic (6-1) 1

CLASS B

Warner (17) 8-0 85 1 Northwestern 5-2 65 2 Chester Area 5-2 50 3 Wolsey-Wessington 2-2 22 4 Burke 6-0 20 RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Colman-Egan (2-1) 10, Faulkton Area (3-0) 3

It's been a fun season thus far for our area high school volleyball programs, and stay tuned for another week of rankings as the competition continues to heat up across the state.

