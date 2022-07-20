Sanford Pentagon to Host Augie Volleyball Tournament

The Sanford Pentagon has landed its fair share of marquee games and events recently. Earlier this week, the venue made another announcement about a big event concerning area teams.

The Pentagon will play host to the Augustana Volleyball Tournament this Fall, an event that is scheduled for September 2nd through the 3rd.

Per the Official Release, Augustana will be one of 5 teams participating.

The other four programs in attendance will be Northern State, MSU Moorhead, South Dakota Mines, and Truman State.

The event will begin Friday morning with a total of 5 matches beginning with a 9 am start between South Dakota Mines and Truman State.

Augustana's first match will be at 1:30 pm on Friday against South Dakota Mines. The Viking Volleyball team will also be featured in the final match of the tournament, a 6pm bout on Saturday evening against Northern State.

The Vikings return good depth this season which includes 9 Seniors, and finished last season at 19-11 overall.

Ticket prices and more information on the event can be found on the official release.

Source: Sanford Pentagon