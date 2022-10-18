Single Moms Love Sioux Falls

Four months after Sioux Falls was named one of the best places in America for single dads, the city is proving to be just as good a fit for single moms.

Lawn Starter looked at data from more than a dozen sources to come up with their list of '2022’s Best Cities for Single Moms' and South Dakota's largest city has landed in the top ten.

Sioux Falls is number eight overall out of 200 cities nationwide.

Each city was ranked in six key areas:

Affordability (cost of living, wages)

Child Care (cost of childcare, number of childcare workers)

Health and Education (quality and availability of doctors and hospitals)

Home and Outdoors (air quality, number of parks)

Work-Life Balance (length of work week, commute time)

Community Support (support groups)

Sioux Falls excelled in several areas, including having the most childcare workers per 100,000 residents in the country.

The city also has the second lowest annual childcare costs and second shortest average commute times in America.

In terms of health, Sioux Falls hospitals were ranked third in quality.

2022's BEST CITIES FOR SINGLE MOMS

Roseville, California Naperville, Illinois Portland, Oregon Overland Park, Kansas Eugene, Oregon Madison, Wisconsin Irvine, California Sioux Falls, South Dakota Lincoln, Nebraska Buffalo, New York

Cities in neighboring states also fared well.

In Nebraska, Lincoln ranked right behind Sioux Falls at number nine, while Omaha landed just outside the top ten at 12th.

In Minnesota, Minneapolis was 16th and St. Paul 29th.

In Iowa, Des Moines cracked the top 50 at number 41.