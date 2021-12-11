Sioux Falls Cyclones Baseball and Softball Join Sanford Sports

Over the years in the Sioux Empire, Sioux Falls Cyclones softball and baseball have provided some top-level opportunities for youth throughout the area.

That has produced over 50 collegiate or professional athletes through their different programs.

Get our free mobile app

Now, the Sioux Falls Cyclones softball and baseball travel clubs will join Sanford Sports.

The Sanford Sports Complex recently announced that they would be adding numerous fields including 5 turf fields which only adds to the perfect nature of this new opportunity.

During the winter months, the Sioux Falls Cyclones will utilize the Sanford Fieldhouse as well for training purposes.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Cyclones, this new opportunity, and the programs that they offer, you can visit their website.

Here is the full release from Sanford Sports on the new partnership between the two organizations.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Cyclones baseball and softball travel club is becoming a part of Sanford Sports, the athletics and wellness arm of Sanford Health.

The Cyclones were founded in 2010 and have helped more than 50 players reach the collegiate or professional levels. Now, they’ll be a part of the athlete development programs and facilities at the Sanford Sports Complex, including a forthcoming set of 10 outdoor fields.

“We are excited to welcome the Cyclones into the Sanford Sports family to continue training baseball and softball players for excellence on and off the field,” said Steve Young, president of Sanford Sports. “This move will provide hundreds of young athletes with the next level of playing experience, as they practice and play on our brand-new fields.”

The Cyclones have long done skill training through the Sanford POWER Baseball and Softball Academy at the Sanford Fieldhouse. This move will give them additional access to athletic performance training with Sanford POWER and will give them a set of home fields for the first time.

The Sanford Sports complex is adding five new turf baseball and five new turf softball fields. The ten new fields are part of a 173-acre expansion project, which is set to be completed by summer of 2022. The Sanford Fieldhouse will serve as the official home for indoor Cyclones games and training.

“Sioux Falls Cyclones Baseball and Softball organization is excited to join Sanford Sports and the Sanford Sports Academy,” said Jonathan Carda, president of the Sioux Falls Cyclones.

“Sanford Sports has led the way in the region, providing young athletes an opportunity to work hard, reach goals while making a lasting, positive impact in the lives of so many athletes.”

In the 2021 season, the Sioux Falls Cyclones fielded 10 softball teams and 11 baseball teams. The Cyclones worked with more than 250 athletes in 2021. This move will enable more growth.

The club will be led by current Cyclones leaders Steve Phillips, Jennifer Schunke and Aaron LaBrie.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS: