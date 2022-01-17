Sioux Falls Skyforce Add Former National Champ to Roster

The Sioux Falls Skyforce are trying to find their way on the court as they start the 2022 NBA G League season and continue to add a number of talented players to the roster.

Last week, the Skyforce acquired former NBA lottery pick Brandon Knight and two-time NBA champion Mario Chalmers.

Now the Skyforce are adding some more NBA-level talent as the Miami Heat has signed Kyle Guy to a two-way contract and it is expected that Guy will find his way to the Skyforce roster at some point.

Guy is a former National Champion in 2019 with Virginia and was drafted with the 55th overall by the Sacramento Kings.

Since then, he has played with the Stockton Kings and Cleveland Charge in the NBA G League before getting a recent 10-day contract with the Miami Heat.

He can run an offense as a point guard and play the two-guard spot while knocking down shots from behind the arch.

With the two-way contract, Guy will be making more than some of his G League counterparts while also getting more NBA action as well.

For more information on the Sioux Falls Skyforce, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.

