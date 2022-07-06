Sioux Falls Storm Damage Prompts Debris Drop-Off Sites To Open

Several South Dakota communities are cleaning up after a powerful storm raced across the state that began early Tuesday bringing high winds, thunderstorms and tornado warnings, hail, and damaging winds.

As of 5:00 PM Tuesday, Xcel Energy reported more than 25,000 customers in the Sioux Falls area were impacted by power outages. Sioux Valley had 2000 customers without power in Minnehaha and Moody Counties. Southeastern Electric showed nearly 500 outages in McCook and Turner Counties. Winds in the storm were reported as strong as 85mph.

The National Weather Service reports peak winds of 96 mph in Huron, SD, and 99 mph near Howard, SD.

Once again the city of Sioux Falls and Mueller Pallets will offer storm debris drop-off sites to assist people with clean-up efforts.

Dakota News Now writes that the drop-off site located at 100 North Lyon Boulevard, behind Taco Bell, is open daily from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Wood debris may be dropped off at this site through Sunday, July 31. Wood debris can also be dropped off at Mueller Pallets, located at 27163 471st Avenue, Monday – Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Plus, Sioux Falls will waive landfill tipping fees through Saturday, July 30 for people dropping off storm-related debris from Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, and Turner counties.

