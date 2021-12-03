The Augie-USF Rivalry Lived Up to the Billing On Thursday

Thursday night was another wondering evening of college basketball at the Sanford Pentagon as the University of Sioux Falls and Augusutana University rivalry continued.

Both men's and women's basketball teams tangled on Heritage Court with the Augie men taking the first game and the USF women winning the nightcap.

In the first game, the Augustana men got off to a good start defensively, holding USF scoreless for the first five-plus minutes of the game.

As the game would roll on, it was a back and forth battle that went Augie's way late with a bit better execution down the stretch, giving the Vikings the 72-67 win.

In the second game, the University of Sioux Falls women's basketball team defeated Augustana 73-60.

USF was led by Dallie Hoskinson who had a career-high 20 points in the win and was the catalyst offensively for the Cougars.

All night long the atmosphere was great and the fans of both schools showed up big time for the huge rivalry game.

For more information on the Augustana men's and women's basketball teams, their rosters, and their upcoming schedules, you can visit their athletic department's website.

For more information on the USF men's and women's basketball teams, their rosters, and their upcoming schedules, you can visit their athletic department's website.

